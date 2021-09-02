The Wonderland of Lights to expand operation dates

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - The Wonderland of Lights committee has unanimously voted to expand the operation dates for the Wonderland of Lights.

“We would like to thank the donors for their generous contributions, allowing us to continue with the tradition of having the lighting ceremony the day before Thanksgiving,” said chair of the Wonderland of Lights, Veronique Ramirez.

The new hours and dates of operation are as follows:

Wednesday, Nov. 24 through Thursday, Dec. 23 (closed Nov. 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday)

Thursday & Friday: 6 to 10 p.m.

Saturday: 4 to 10 p.m.

Sunday: 4 to 9 p.m.

The event will be closed Mondays for maintenance, while Tuesdays and Wednesdays will be reserved for private rentals with the exception of Nov. 24 and Dec. 21 through 23, which will be open to the public.

Ramirez would also like volunteers to donate their time to help with running Santa’s village or the visitor center on Nov. 24 and 26.

You can click here to sign up for Santa’s Village or click here to help out with the visitor center.

