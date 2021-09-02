Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

The Wonderland of Lights to expand operation dates

Wonderland of Lights is a popular Christmas festival held annually in Marshall, Texas.
Wonderland of Lights is a popular Christmas festival held annually in Marshall, Texas.
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - The Wonderland of Lights committee has unanimously voted to expand the operation dates for the Wonderland of Lights.

“We would like to thank the donors for their generous contributions, allowing us to continue with the tradition of having the lighting ceremony the day before Thanksgiving,” said chair of the Wonderland of Lights, Veronique Ramirez.

The new hours and dates of operation are as follows:

  • Wednesday, Nov. 24 through Thursday, Dec. 23 (closed Nov. 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday)
  • Thursday & Friday: 6 to 10 p.m.
  • Saturday: 4 to 10 p.m.
  • Sunday: 4 to 9 p.m.

The event will be closed Mondays for maintenance, while Tuesdays and Wednesdays will be reserved for private rentals with the exception of Nov. 24 and Dec. 21 through 23, which will be open to the public.

Ramirez would also like volunteers to donate their time to help with running Santa’s village or the visitor center on Nov. 24 and 26.

You can click here to sign up for Santa’s Village or click here to help out with the visitor center.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man and child, 6, killed in Canton triple shooting
Police: Child, 6, killed by stray bullet while mother was refueling at gas station
Man killed after being hit by pickup truck on A.R. Teague Parkway
Clinton Jenkins, 36, of the DeSoto Parish city of Mansfield, was killed and his passenger...
Driver killed, passenger hurt in wreck on US 171
Twenty shell casings could be seen on West 84th Street near Wyngate Boulevard in Shreveport...
Woman, child show up at hospital after shooting; man found wounded about half mile from where it happened
Jason Mattingly, DOB: 4/21/1991
Shreveport man accused of injuring 2-year-old girl; child remains hospitalized

Latest News

Rooftop Blood Drive
Roof Top Blood Drive
Texas Street Bridge Lights
Texas St. Bridge Lights
Some areas of Louisiana, including Grand Isle and Port Fourchon, suffered major flooding and...
How you can help Hurricane Ida victims
The United Way of Northwest Louisiana is collecting donations for victims of Hurricane Ida.
United Way of NWLA launches Shreveport donation center for Ida evacuees