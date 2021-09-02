Woman with medical condition missing out of east Texas

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Officials in Harrison County are looking for a missing 46-year-old woman who reportedly has a medical condition.

Jessica Adair hasn’t been seen since Aug. 30, officials say. She lives in the Gill community in Harrison County. Her family says she has a medical condition that requires daily medication, so they’re very concerned.

Adair is 5′ 5″ tall and weighs about 155 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black “H&W Honda” t-shirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes. She reportedly does not have her medication or cell phone.

Anyone with information should call the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 903-923-4000, or call 911.

