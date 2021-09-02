Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Woman with medical condition missing out of east Texas

Jessica Adair, 46, is missing out of Harrison County, Texas.
Jessica Adair, 46, is missing out of Harrison County, Texas.(Cass County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Officials in Harrison County are looking for a missing 46-year-old woman who reportedly has a medical condition.

Jessica Adair hasn’t been seen since Aug. 30, officials say. She lives in the Gill community in Harrison County. Her family says she has a medical condition that requires daily medication, so they’re very concerned.

Adair is 5′ 5″ tall and weighs about 155 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black “H&W Honda” t-shirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes. She reportedly does not have her medication or cell phone.

Anyone with information should call the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 903-923-4000, or call 911.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man and child, 6, killed in Canton triple shooting
Police: Child, 6, killed by stray bullet while mother was refueling at gas station
Man killed after being hit by pickup truck on A.R. Teague Parkway
Clinton Jenkins, 36, of the DeSoto Parish city of Mansfield, was killed and his passenger...
Driver killed, passenger hurt in wreck on US 171
Twenty shell casings could be seen on West 84th Street near Wyngate Boulevard in Shreveport...
Woman, child show up at hospital after shooting; man found wounded about half mile from where it happened
Jason Mattingly, DOB: 4/21/1991
Shreveport man accused of injuring 2-year-old girl; child remains hospitalized

Latest News

Nicholas Koury, 37
Bossier man arrested for alleged possession of pornography involving juveniles
Hurricane Ida brought damage to Downtown Ponchatoula and other parts of Tangipahoa Parish
LDH reports 4 deaths of nursing home residents evacuated to Tangipahoa Parish during Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Ida livestream.
LIVE at 5:15 p.m. - Gov. Edwards speaks in Tangipahoa Parish
Wonderland of Lights is a popular Christmas festival held annually in Marshall, Texas.
The Wonderland of Lights to expand operation dates