Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

U.S. Dept. of Energy utilizing Strategic Petroleum Reserve to relieve fuel supply shortages in Louisiana, congressman says

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The U.S. Department of Energy will utilize the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve to relieve fuel supply shortages in Louisiana and other areas of the Gulf Coast affected by Hurricane Ida, U.S. Congressman Garret Graves says.

RELATED: How to find gas in the Baton Rouge area

Congressman Graves, who represents south Louisiana, says he requested the assistance on Wednesday, Sept. 1 and U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm approved the request Thursday, Sept. 2.

“This is a great step forward in helping to address the closure of the Mississippi River, pipelines shutdown and power outages that are preventing the availability to gasoline to run live-saving generators and vehicles. The next step to this is getting generator or grid power to our refineries,” Graves said.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this news story when more information is available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man and child, 6, killed in Canton triple shooting
Police: Child, 6, killed by stray bullet while mother was refueling at gas station
Man killed after being hit by pickup truck on A.R. Teague Parkway
Clinton Jenkins, 36, of the DeSoto Parish city of Mansfield, was killed and his passenger...
Driver killed, passenger hurt in wreck on US 171
Twenty shell casings could be seen on West 84th Street near Wyngate Boulevard in Shreveport...
Woman, child show up at hospital after shooting; man found wounded about half mile from where it happened
Jason Mattingly, DOB: 4/21/1991
Shreveport man accused of injuring 2-year-old girl; child remains hospitalized

Latest News

Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts in Natchitoches, La.
Natchitoches school opens its doors to south Louisiana students displaced by Hurricane Ida
Arkansas Police helping with hurricane relief
Arkansas police helping with hurricane relief
Marshall shooting arrest
Marshall Shooting Arrest
caddo man arrested for sexual abuse
Caddo man sex abused arrested