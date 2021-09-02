Getting Answers
United Way of NWLA launches Shreveport donation center for Ida evacuees

The United Way of Northwest Louisiana is collecting donations for victims of Hurricane Ida.
The United Way of Northwest Louisiana is collecting donations for victims of Hurricane Ida.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Christian Piekos
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In response to the devastation delivered by Hurricane Ida, the United Way of Northwest Louisiana has launched a donation center for the thousands of people who’ve evacuated southeast Louisiana due to the storm.

Here is everything you need to know:

  • Location: Arthur Circle Elementary School (261 Arthur Ave. in Shreveport)
  • Times: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (closed Labor Day)
    • Donations can be delivered until Sept. 10
  • Items needed
    • Universal and grocery gift cards
    • *New* clothing for men, women, and children (L/XL/XXL and girls 4T/6/7 sizes urgently needed)
      • Loungewear and athleticwear
        • Shorts, t-shirts, sweatpants, leggings, pajamas, etc.
      • Packaged socks and underwear
      • Sports bras
      • Disposable masks

CLICK HERE FOR MORE DONATION OPPORTUNITIES

