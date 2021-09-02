United Way of NWLA launches Shreveport donation center for Ida evacuees
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In response to the devastation delivered by Hurricane Ida, the United Way of Northwest Louisiana has launched a donation center for the thousands of people who’ve evacuated southeast Louisiana due to the storm.
Here is everything you need to know:
- Location: Arthur Circle Elementary School (261 Arthur Ave. in Shreveport)
- Times: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (closed Labor Day)
- Donations can be delivered until Sept. 10
- Items needed
- Universal and grocery gift cards
- *New* clothing for men, women, and children (L/XL/XXL and girls 4T/6/7 sizes urgently needed)
- Loungewear and athleticwear
- Shorts, t-shirts, sweatpants, leggings, pajamas, etc.
- Packaged socks and underwear
- Sports bras
- Disposable masks
