United Way of NWLA launches Shreveport donation center for Ida evacuees

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In response to the devastation delivered by Hurricane Ida, the United Way of Northwest Louisiana has launched a donation center for the thousands of people who’ve evacuated southeast Louisiana due to the storm.

Here is everything you need to know:

Location: Arthur Circle Elementary School (261 Arthur Ave. in Shreveport)

Times: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (closed Labor Day) Donations can be delivered until Sept. 10

Items needed Universal and grocery gift cards *New* clothing for men, women, and children (L/XL/XXL and girls 4T/6/7 sizes urgently needed) Loungewear and athleticwear Shorts, t-shirts, sweatpants, leggings, pajamas, etc. Packaged socks and underwear Sports bras Disposable masks



Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.