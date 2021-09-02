Two arrested in manhunt following car chase

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Two men are in custody following a manhunt involving at least a dozen Shreveport Police units.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2. Shreveport Police attempted to stop a reportedly stolen vehicle near King Highway. The driver continued on to Barrett and stopping. Three male suspects then left the vehicle and attempted to flee. Shreveport police say that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Bossier City and had its license plates replaced.

Shreveport Police then lead a manhunt for the men. Two were found and arrested near a partially levelled apartment complex at Barrett and Wilkinson. Police also reported that believe they have the third suspect trapped in a perimeter a few blocks away.

