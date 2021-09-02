Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Sidewalk, trail improvement project underway in Marshall

Sidewalk and trail project in Marshall
Sidewalk and trail project in Marshall((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A sidewalk and trail improvement project is underway in Marshall.

The $1.2 million project will provide a trail for citizens to walk or bike starting at Johnson Street and ending in the downtown area.

The city is paying for 20 percent of the project, with the other 80 percent covered by the state.

“A lot of trails that you see in other cities are in green space and here we have a developed city. So you have to blend the roadway with existing sidewalks with green space to actually accomplish it. We’re working on trying to identify those news trails and hopefully we will be able to explore those in the future,” said city manager Mark Rohr.

This is the first of what the city is hoping to be many walking trails that will lead everyone into the downtown area.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man and child, 6, killed in Canton triple shooting
Police: Child, 6, killed by stray bullet while mother was refueling at gas station
Man killed after being hit by pickup truck on A.R. Teague Parkway
Clinton Jenkins, 36, of the DeSoto Parish city of Mansfield, was killed and his passenger...
Driver killed, passenger hurt in wreck on US 171
Twenty shell casings could be seen on West 84th Street near Wyngate Boulevard in Shreveport...
Woman, child show up at hospital after shooting; man found wounded about half mile from where it happened
Jason Mattingly, DOB: 4/21/1991
Shreveport man accused of injuring 2-year-old girl; child remains hospitalized

Latest News

Bossier City Mayor-elect Tommy Chandler (center left) and his choice for chief administrative...
Cheatham’s out as Bossier City CAO candidate
Bossier Civic Center
Over 200 nursing home patients find shelter in Bossier City
Man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Miss. nearly caused ‘environmental disaster’ in Ohio
Benjamin Dagley, charged with assaulting MSNBC reporter, arrested by U.S. Marshals
From left, James McElhenny, Adam Fernandez, John Elton Holt and Brandon Lee McClinton-Elmore...
4 men arrested in Titus County child sex predator sting