Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

President Biden outlines Hurricane Ida response ahead of Louisiana trip

“We’re all in this together,” was his message as he addressed the nation Thursday.
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - “We’re all in this together.”

That was President Biden’s message Thursday as he outlined his administration’s response to Hurricane Ida. He addressed the nation as he prepares to tour the devastation in Louisiana Friday.

In addition to emergency crews, food, shelter, and fuel on the ground, Biden said he’s using new tools to restore power and maintain energy infrastructure in the Gulf Coast.

The plan includes using government surveillance drones to assess the damage, working with private companies to restore cell phone services, and tapping into the strategic petroleum reserve.

“We are moving already quickly to increase the availability of gas and easing the pressure on gas prices around the country,” Biden said.

The president also spoke directly to insurance companies, encouraging them to loosen restrictions and approve coverage for all affected homeowners, not just those in mandatory evacuation areas.

“I’m calling on insurance companies not to evade their responsibility to keep the promises they made to their customers help some folks who are hurting,” Biden said.

But millions are still without power in the Gulf Coast and even more communities are now suffering catastrophic flooding.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said the agency is adapting its response; releasing personnel from Mississippi and relocating emergency crews to other hard-hit areas.

“We will begin doing damage assessments with them to see what the long-term recovery needs are going to be there,” Criswell said.

President Biden said he will meet with Gov. Bel Edwards and local leaders while in Louisiana tomorrow.

He said his visit will not disrupt recovery efforts on the ground.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man and child, 6, killed in Canton triple shooting
Police: Child, 6, killed by stray bullet while mother was refueling at gas station
Man killed after being hit by pickup truck on A.R. Teague Parkway
Clinton Jenkins, 36, of the DeSoto Parish city of Mansfield, was killed and his passenger...
Driver killed, passenger hurt in wreck on US 171
Twenty shell casings could be seen on West 84th Street near Wyngate Boulevard in Shreveport...
Woman, child show up at hospital after shooting; man found wounded about half mile from where it happened
Jason Mattingly, DOB: 4/21/1991
Shreveport man accused of injuring 2-year-old girl; child remains hospitalized

Latest News

Shane Cheatham out as Bossier City's CAO candidate
Shane Cheatham out as Bossier City's CAO candidate
Bossier City Mayor-elect Tommy Chandler (center left) and his choice for chief administrative...
Cheatham’s out as Bossier City CAO candidate
Texas Capitol
666 new Texas laws go into effect September 1.
Damage from Hurricane Ida in Houma, La.
‘We’re going to get through this together’: About 1.1 million homes, businesses without power after Ida
U.N. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks about being a diplomat. She is a native of...
U.N. Ambassador says fundamental freedoms must be respected in Afghanistan