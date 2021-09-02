Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Over 200 nursing home patients find shelter in Bossier City

Bossier Civic Center
By Jade Myers
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - ArkLaTex doctors are rallying together to help over 200 nursing home patients escape harsh conditions in south Louisiana.

Patients were brought to the Bossier Civic Center, where they received medical care, medicine and food.

“Last night we literally got the call through our calling, and we were called to serve people. Especially in a disaster and public health emergency such as this, my faculty were very quick to answer that call and to pitch in and help,” said Peter Seidenburg, chairman at LSU Health Shreveport Family Medicine.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight to hear from doctors on how they are lending a hand to Hurricane Ida evacuees.

