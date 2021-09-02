Over 200 nursing home patients find shelter in Bossier City

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - ArkLaTex doctors are rallying together to help over 200 nursing home patients escape harsh conditions in south Louisiana.

Patients were brought to the Bossier Civic Center, where they received medical care, medicine and food.

“Last night we literally got the call through our calling, and we were called to serve people. Especially in a disaster and public health emergency such as this, my faculty were very quick to answer that call and to pitch in and help,” said Peter Seidenburg, chairman at LSU Health Shreveport Family Medicine.

