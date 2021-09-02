Getting Answers
Natchitoches school opens its doors to south Louisiana students displaced by Hurricane Ida

Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts in Natchitoches, La.
Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts in Natchitoches, La.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts (LSMSA) is opening its doors to students who have been displaced by Hurricane Ida. This is the third time the school has done this.

The school is reopening admissions mid-semester to accommodate families and students who had to evacuate south Louisiana. Parents can apply by clicking here, or calling 318-357-2503.

Enrollment for displaced students is open through Sept. 8, 2021.
“From hurricanes to floods, helping our neighbors is such a natural part of Louisiana life,” said Dr. Kristi Pope Key, LSMSA director of academic services. “That’s why we’re grateful we are able to open our doors to students in need and help them stay on track for graduation and TOPS requirements while continuing to ensure class sizes meet social distancing expectations.”

Enrollment will be open until 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, allowing students to move onto campus by Sunday, Sept. 12 and starting classes by Monday, Sept. 13 at the latest. Donations to the LSMSA Foundation are being used to help current and incoming families affected by the storm.

“We want to encourage families to apply regardless of any cost concerns,” said Dr. Steve Horton, LSMSA executive director. “We are fortunate to have generous donors who know the value of a Louisiana School education and who prioritize helping families -- most recently, those affected by Hurricanes Laura and Delta. We can’t rebuild houses, but we can offer students the best education possible, and we can offer their families the peace of mind in knowing their children have a safe and secure residence and a strong foundation for academic success.”

For more information about the school, click here, email admissions@lsmsa.edu, or call 318-357-2503 or 318-471-6890.

