Louisiana evacuees grateful to Josey Ranch for welcoming them and their livestock

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida’s landfall in Louisiana, many evacuees remain in East Texas contemplating their next steps.

The Josey Ranch in Harrison County is one of the places which opened it’s doors to evacuees and their livestock.

Brett and her daughter Elizabeth Gilmore evacuated from the town of Bourg, Louisiana before Ida made landfall. They found refuge at the Josey Ranch after several dead-ends.

“We tried to stay in North Louisiana and the first place told us no and the second place never called us back, so I don’t know where we would be,” Brett said.

While in East Texas, Elizabeth learned what had become of her home during the storm.

“She lost her roof, she lost her roof probably an hour into the storm so it rained in her house and wind blew in her house for another 10 to 12 hours,” Brett said.

Damage to Elizabeth Gilmore's home ((Source: KLTV))

Kelly Hess from Houma says her husband, who went back after Ida came through, told her it looks like a bomb went off in the town. Her home has some damage, but she says it could have been worse.

“Fortunately, my house is standing. We have a hole in the roof and water damage inside but its very minor compared to most people so we are very blessed,” Hess said.

She says she’s grateful to Josey Ranch for welcoming them and their livestock, which includes goats, sheep, horses, as well as dogs, cats, rabbits, and a guinea pig.

“It’s very comforting, my kids show livestock so they’re emotionally attached to all of it so there wasn’t an option of what we could leave behind and what we could take, they wanted to take everything,” she said.

Perri Jean Prejeant and nephew Seth know there is damage back home waiting for them. But they also know one thing is certain about the Josey Ranch.

“It’s God’s blessing for us, it really is. We are so fortunate for that,” she said.

