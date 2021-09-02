Hot holiday weekend ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The heat will continue to be the main weather story as we head into the long holiday weekend. Temperatures will run above average for this time of year in the mid to upper 90s. Much of the weekend looks dry, but a few showers and storms are expected by Labor Day on Monday.

Any storms today will fade out this evening as temperatures cool after sunset. We’ll be mostly clear overnight with temperatures falling back into the mid to upper 70s by morning.

Friday is looking hot and a little humid, but also dry for most of the area. A stray shower can’t be ruled out in the afternoon heat, but rain looks very limited in coverage. Temperatures will heat back up into the mid 90s. With the humidity it will feel closer to 100.

The holiday weekend will feature more heat as we unofficially wrap up summer. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 90s. Saturday looks dry, but a few showers are possible on Sunday. Rain chances for the weekend though will stay under 20%. The chances for showers and storms will start going up Sunday night.

On Labor Day we will see a pickup in the rain chances. A cold front just to our north will help focus showers and storms that will push through the area. The holiday isn’t looking like a washout, but be prepared to move your backyard barbeque inside until any rain has passed. Temperatures will come down a little, but we’ll still reach the upper 80s to low 90s across the area.

The rest of next week will see seasonably warm to hot conditions with afternoon highs generally in the low 90s and just a little hit and miss rain at times.

In the tropics, Larry is now a hurricane in the Atlantic. It’s expected to become a major category 3 hurricane this weekend, but also will remain out in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean with no threats to land. We’re watching a couple of other tropical waves...one in the western Caribbean and another off the coast of Africa. Both only have low chances of development in the next 5 days.

Have a good evening!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.