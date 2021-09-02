Grand Isle property owners can return this weekend to assess damage

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Owners of homes and camps on Grand Isle will be allowed to travel to the island Friday, September 3, and Saturday, September 4, to inspect their properties. Entry to the island will be permitted between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. both days.

Don “Tuffy” Resweber, who owns a camp on the island, says the decision came after a meeting Thursday morning with Grand Isle Mayor David Camardelle and other town officials.

Grand Isle property owners can return this weekend to access damage (WAFB)

Trips onto the island should only be to assess damage and take measures to prevent further damage, Resweber said. After that is done, people must leave the island.

Those entering the island must show proof of ownership of a property on Grand Isle, Resweber said. He says one way to show proof of ownership is by showing people at the checkpoint any bill from the town of Grand Isle, a utility bill, or something similar.

Resweber stressed that there is no water, no electricity, no gas and no sewage service currently on the island.He suggested that people bring ice with them as well as food. There is no food for sale on the island.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.