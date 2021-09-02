Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Grand Isle property owners can return this weekend to assess damage

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Owners of homes and camps on Grand Isle will be allowed to travel to the island Friday, September 3, and Saturday, September 4, to inspect their properties. Entry to the island will be permitted between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. both days.

Don “Tuffy” Resweber, who owns a camp on the island, says the decision came after a meeting Thursday morning with Grand Isle Mayor David Camardelle and other town officials.

Grand Isle property owners can return this weekend to access damage
Grand Isle property owners can return this weekend to access damage(WAFB)

Trips onto the island should only be to assess damage and take measures to prevent further damage, Resweber said. After that is done, people must leave the island.

Those entering the island must show proof of ownership of a property on Grand Isle, Resweber said. He says one way to show proof of ownership is by showing people at the checkpoint any bill from the town of Grand Isle, a utility bill, or something similar.

Resweber stressed that there is no water, no electricity, no gas and no sewage service currently on the island.He suggested that people bring ice with them as well as food. There is no food for sale on the island.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man and child, 6, killed in Canton triple shooting
Police: Child, 6, killed by stray bullet while mother was refueling at gas station
Man killed after being hit by pickup truck on A.R. Teague Parkway
Clinton Jenkins, 36, of the DeSoto Parish city of Mansfield, was killed and his passenger...
Driver killed, passenger hurt in wreck on US 171
Twenty shell casings could be seen on West 84th Street near Wyngate Boulevard in Shreveport...
Woman, child show up at hospital after shooting; man found wounded about half mile from where it happened
Jason Mattingly, DOB: 4/21/1991
Shreveport man accused of injuring 2-year-old girl; child remains hospitalized

Latest News

Nicholas Koury, 37
Bossier man arrested for alleged possession of pornography involving juveniles
Jessica Adair, 46, is missing out of Harrison County, Texas.
Woman with medical condition missing out of east Texas
Hurricane Ida brought damage to Downtown Ponchatoula and other parts of Tangipahoa Parish
LDH reports 4 deaths of nursing home residents evacuated to Tangipahoa Parish during Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Ida livestream.
LIVE at 5:15 p.m. - Gov. Edwards speaks in Tangipahoa Parish
Wonderland of Lights is a popular Christmas festival held annually in Marshall, Texas.
The Wonderland of Lights to expand operation dates