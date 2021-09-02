Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

GM, Ford halt some production as chip shortage worsens

FILE - In this March 24, 2021 file photo, mid-sized pickup trucks and full-size vans are seen...
FILE - In this March 24, 2021 file photo, mid-sized pickup trucks and full-size vans are seen in a parking lot outside a General Motors assembly plant where they are produced in Wentzville, Mo. The global shortage of computer chips is getting worse, forcing automakers to temporarily close factories including those that build popular pickup trucks. General Motors announced Thursday, Sept, 2, 2021 that it would pause production at seven North American plants during the next two weeks, including two that make the company’s top-selling Chevrolet Silverado pickup.(Source: AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — The global shortage of computer chips is getting worse, forcing automakers to temporarily close factories including those that build popular pickup trucks.

General Motors announced Thursday that it would pause production at eight North American plants during the next two weeks, including two that make the company’s top-selling Chevrolet Silverado pickup.

Ford will stop making pickups at its Kansas City Assembly Plant for the next two weeks.

Shifts will be cut at two more truck plants in Dearborn, Michigan, and Louisville, Kentucky.

Industry analysts say the delta variant of the novel coronavirus has hit employees at chip factories in southeast Asia hard, forcing some plants to close.

That’s worsened a chip shortage that was starting to improve earlier in the summer.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man and child, 6, killed in Canton triple shooting
Police: Child, 6, killed by stray bullet while mother was refueling at gas station
Man killed after being hit by pickup truck on A.R. Teague Parkway
Clinton Jenkins, 36, of the DeSoto Parish city of Mansfield, was killed and his passenger...
Driver killed, passenger hurt in wreck on US 171
Twenty shell casings could be seen on West 84th Street near Wyngate Boulevard in Shreveport...
Woman, child show up at hospital after shooting; man found wounded about half mile from where it happened
Jason Mattingly, DOB: 4/21/1991
Shreveport man accused of injuring 2-year-old girl; child remains hospitalized

Latest News

Arkansas Police helping with hurricane relief
Arkansas police helping with hurricane relief
Marshall shooting arrest
Marshall Shooting Arrest
caddo man arrested for sexual abuse
Caddo man sex abused arrested
Two arrested for stolen vehicle
Bossier Stolen Vehicle
Police arrested the Juvenile in connection to a shooting.
14-year-old arrested in connection with shooting