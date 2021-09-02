Getting Answers
Firefighters respond to apartment blaze in Cedar Grove neighborhood

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department responded to a fire at around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

The incident occurred at Cypress Landing Apartments on Hilry Huckaby Avenue.

Officials say the apartment sustained heavy smoke and water damage. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

