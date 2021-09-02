East Texas school closures due to COVID-19

EAST TEXAS (KLTVKTRE) - A number of school districts have closed for the week of Aug. 30 as the number of COVID-19 cases among staff and students continues to grow.

Schools will be added to the top of this list as announcements are made.

Murchison ISD

From MISD website: “With the rising cases of COVID-19, and the priority to minimize exposure, MISD will be closed this week. Teachers will be communicating with families throughout the week with further information.”

North Hopkins ISD

North Hopkins ISD is canceling all classes and extra-curricular activities for the remainder of this week to allow for deep cleaning of facilities. Classes will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Yantis ISD

Yantis ISD announced closing campuses and suspending all extra-curricular activities through Monday, Sept. 6.

Alto ISD

Alto ISD announced all campuses will be closed from Thursday, Sept. 2 through Monday, Sept. 6.

Rains ISD

Rains ISD announced all campuses are closed and extra-curricular activites are canceled through Monday, Sept. 6. The football game Friday against Edgewood is canceled.

Livingston ISD

Livingston ISD will be closed, Monday Sept. 6 for Labor Day and Tuesday Sept. 7 through Friday Sept. 10, due to a staffing shortage from COVID-19 positive cases. Extra-curricular activities have not been canceled. Angelina College Dual Credit classes will be held online during the LISD closure.

Trinity ISD

Trinity ISD has announced that school will be closed through Sept. 12. All extra-curriculars are also canceled, including the Grand Saline - Trinity game this week, and Tarkington - Trinity game next week.

Zavalla ISD

Zavalla ISD is closed until Tuesday, Sept. 7 due to a high number of absences. This includes the cancellation of extra-curricular activities.

Fruitvale ISD

Fruitvale ISD will be closed for in person and remote conferencing school until Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. Extra-curricular sponsors will contact their students on activities this week, but anyone with symptoms should remain off campus, the district says. Accelerated learning was set to start on Tuesday, Sept. 7 with a new bus time, but they will not begin Accelerated Instruction after school until Sept. 13 now. The custodial staff will continue deep cleaning efforts on campus this week.

Cushing ISD

Cushing ISD has announced a closure of schools and all sports and extra-curriculars through Sept. 13 due to widespread illness. Homecoming game and activities will be rescheduled.

Diboll ISD - GAME CHANGE

Diboll is now set to host Shepherd on Friday night. Diboll’s game against Newton and Shepherd’s game against Kirbyville were both canceled.

Gladewater ISD

Gladewater has cancelled school for the rest of this week due to illness. All GISD campuses will be closed through Tuesday, Sept. 7 as a result of widespread COVID-19 illness among students and employees. Extracurricular activities are also cancelled through Saturday, the district posted to its social media pages.

Hemphill ISD

Hemphill ISD campuses will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 31 through Monday, Sept. 6 due to an outbreak of COVID-19. There will be no extra-curriculars during that time.

Newton ISD

Newton ISD campuses will be closed through Labor Day. This closure extends to all extracurricular and athletic events. The district said the closure is to stop the spread of germs.

Frankston ISD

On Tuesday, Frankston Independent School District will close all of its campuses until Tuesday, Sept. 7 in order to complete a deep cleaning of all its facilities, including transportation. The closure is NOT extended to extracurricular events or athletic events. Parents are encouraged to contact the appropriate director or coach for further information regarding those activities.

Leverett’s Chapel ISD

Leverett’s Chapel Independent School District announced Monday morning that it will close all school campuses through Labor Day. Superintendent Josh Johnson said the decision to do so was made due to a number of faculty members being out sick for “COVID-related reasons.” The closure extends to all athletic and extracurricular activities, as well.

Wells ISD

Because of the number of students and staff members who have COVID-19, the leadership of Wells ISD decided to extend the current closure to Sept. 7.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce an extension to our closure,” Wells Superintendent Jill Gaston said in a letter that was posted on the Wells ISD Facebook page. “We had truly hoped that five days away would clear up any ‘normal’ back-to-school illnesses, but it has not.”

Kennard ISD

Due to the number of students and staff members who are currently sick with COVID-19, Kennard ISD’s leadership has decided to extend the district-wide closure until Sept. 7. All extracurriculars and sports are cancelled, too.

West Sabine ISD

Due to the number of students and staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19, West Sabine ISD’s leadership has decided to close all WSISD campuses until Sept. 7, according to a notice to parents. All extracurriculars and sports are cancelled, as well.

Groveton ISD

Based upon the number of students and staff who are currently ill, showing symptoms, and testing positive for COVID-19, all GISD campuses will be closed until September 7. In addition, all extracurricular activities, games, and practices will be canceled until 2:30 p.m. on September 6.

Martinsville

Martinsville ISD to be closed immediately through September 7. Please see the image for full details and new COVID cases on campus. The full letter is posted here: https://5il.co/xv0j Extra-curricular events and practices are canceled during the closure through September 6.

Burkeville

Burkeville ISD has closed school and all extra-curriculars through Sept. 1. The school district says it will do a thorough cleaning while students and staff are away.

Garrison

Garrison ISD is closing school through Sept. 7. Extra-curricular practices will be allowed to resume Sept. 6. The district will be updating its fresh air circulation and deep-cleaning during the time off.

Hughes Springs Middle School

The district says that due to an “alarming number” of COVID cases, the middle school will remain closed, reopening Thursday, Sept. 2.

