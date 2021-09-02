Cox says more than half of customers in metro Baton Rouge have service following Hurricane Ida
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Cox Cable said Thursday that more than half of its customers in metro Baton Rouge now have internet and cable service.
That figure includes all parishes in the metro area including places like Ascension and Livingston parishes, a spokesperson said.
“Cox crews from over eight states have made great progress in assessing damage in the Baton Rouge area from Hurricane Ida,” a Cox spokesperson said. “Stressing safety as the priority, crews have navigated debris and tree filled streets to inspect thousands of miles of plant in Baton Rouge. We completed our assessments yesterday (Wednesday) and are working to repair roughly 40 miles of damage to our infrastructure. We’ve already made significant progress in our restoration efforts with over 50% of Baton Rouge customers connected. Our crews will continue reconnecting our network facilities and neighborhoods as power is restored.”
