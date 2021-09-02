Couple showers Thursday with more heat

(KSLA) - The heat continues for the ArkLaTex! Temperatures will be up in the mid 90s with plenty of humidity! Another heat advisory is in place for most of the ArkLaTex through this evening. A couple showers are also possible this afternoon.

Thursday will start out just the same as the last few days. However, I expect some rain to pop up in the afternoon. I have a 30% chance for showers for the day. Not everyone will see rain, but I would take the umbrella with you as you head out the door. Temperatures will still be hot and heat up to the mid 90s. The rain may actually add a little humidity, so it will not provide too much relief.

Friday will be pretty nice. There will not be much rain, if any at all. Chances are you will stay dry all day. Temperatures will be hot, getting to the mid 90s. Plus, we will still have a lot of humidity. Therefore, the feels-like temperatures will likely be in the triple digits. Another heat advisory is certainly possible. Stay cool!

Over this upcoming weekend, I do not expect any rain. There will at the very least not be enough to cancel any outdoor plans you may have. Temperatures will be pushing up to the mid to upper 90s. Make sure to stay hydrated throughout the day. This weekend should be very nice and hot! This is when we can expect a very subtle and slight dip in the humidity. It will not be enough to make much of a difference, since the temperature will still be rather high.

Monday I have added a small rain chance to the day. I have raised it up to 30% now. It’s still not enough to cancel any plans you may have on your Labor Day. Tuesday looks to stay dry with little to no rain. Rain chances then are only up to 20%. There will be passing clouds, mixing with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will continue to stay hot. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s.

In the tropics, Larry has has quickly strengthened into a hurricane. This system will likely become a major hurricane as a CAT 4. Good news is that it will stay out in the Atlantic. There is no threat from this system. We are also watching the western Caribbean for some development. Right now, it is down to a 20% in the next 5 days. We will be your First Alert as this progresses. As of now, there is still no threat to the Gulf of Mexico.

Have a Thriving Thursday, and a great rest of the week!

