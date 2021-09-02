Caddo Parish man accused of committing sex crimes with children as far back as the 1980s

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say has been committing sex crimes with juveniles as far back as the 1980s.

Clemon Hanson Sr., 57, of Keithville, was arrested Aug. 31. He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on charges of aggravated rape, molestation of a juvenile, and indecent behavior with juveniles. His bond has been set at $900,000.

Sheriff Steve Prator says Hanson is accused of forcing a juvenile to watch porn with him back in July. He’s also accused of forcing a juvenile to have sex with him back when he was 19 and the victim was 12. The sheriff says it’s also believed he molested a juvenile on multiple occasions over a two-year period starting when the victim was 6-year-old and he was 40.

Investigators believe he may have committed sex crimes with juveniles in other parishes as well. If anyone has information in the case, call Detective Chris Ardoin at 318-681-0700.

