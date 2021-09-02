Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

BR airport operating with full schedule of flights

(www.flybtr.com)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information is from the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - American, Delta and United are back to flying a full schedule of flights at the Baton Rouge Metro Airport (BTR). While a limited number of seats are available on Thursday and Friday flights, overall seat availability improves through the weekend and beyond.

American is operating nonstop flights to Dallas/Ft. Worth (DFW) and Charlotte (CLT); Delta is operating nonstop flights to Atlanta (ATL); and United flights are operating to Houston InterContinental Airport (IAH). Connections are available to and from hundreds of domestic and international destinations through these hub airports.

The rental car companies are open at Baton Rouge Metro Airport, which include Avis, Budget, Enterprise, Hertz and National.

The Baton Rouge Metro Airport and the airlines continue to follow strict cleaning and disinfecting protocols in the terminal and on the aircraft. High-touch surfaces at BTR are cleaned frequently with hospital-grade disinfectants, and disinfectant fogging is done in the terminal building at night. American, Delta and United utilize fogging by spraying an electrically-charged and safe to breathe disinfectant on interior aircraft surfaces before the physical cleaning process to ensure germs and viruses are eradicated.

HEPA filters on the aircraft capture at least 99.97% of airborne microbes by circulating the cabin air once every 2 to 4 minutes. As the filters purify the air on the inside of the aircraft, fresh air enters the engine compressor on the outside, making the cabin air much cleaner than the air in most restaurants, bars, stores or commercial buildings.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man and child, 6, killed in Canton triple shooting
Police: Child, 6, killed by stray bullet while mother was refueling at gas station
Man killed after being hit by pickup truck on A.R. Teague Parkway
Clinton Jenkins, 36, of the DeSoto Parish city of Mansfield, was killed and his passenger...
Driver killed, passenger hurt in wreck on US 171
Twenty shell casings could be seen on West 84th Street near Wyngate Boulevard in Shreveport...
Woman, child show up at hospital after shooting; man found wounded about half mile from where it happened
Jason Mattingly, DOB: 4/21/1991
Shreveport man accused of injuring 2-year-old girl; child remains hospitalized

Latest News

Bossier Civic Center
Over 200 nursing home patients find shelter in Bossier City
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Man wanted for allegedly assaulting woman with firearm at gas station on Line...
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Man wanted for allegedly assaulting woman with firearm at gas station on Line Avenue
Nicholas Koury, 37
Bossier man arrested for alleged possession of pornography involving juveniles
Jessica Adair, 46, is missing out of Harrison County, Texas.
Woman with medical condition missing out of east Texas
Hurricane Ida brought damage to Downtown Ponchatoula and other parts of Tangipahoa Parish
LDH reports 4 deaths of nursing home residents evacuated to Tangipahoa Parish during Hurricane Ida