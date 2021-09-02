Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Bossier man arrested for alleged possession of pornography involving juveniles

Nicholas Koury, 37
Nicholas Koury, 37(Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - According to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, a man has been arrested on an active warrant for possession of pornography involving juveniles and sexual abuse of an animal.

Nicholas Koury, 37, of Evelyn Street, was arrested following an investigation from a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), with assistance from the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.

Detectives say Koury was in possession of more than 1,500 files possibly depicting the sexual abuse of children. The investigation also revealed he possessed files depicting 48 child victims previously identified through NCMEC.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on crimes against children are encouraged to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man and child, 6, killed in Canton triple shooting
Police: Child, 6, killed by stray bullet while mother was refueling at gas station
Man killed after being hit by pickup truck on A.R. Teague Parkway
Clinton Jenkins, 36, of the DeSoto Parish city of Mansfield, was killed and his passenger...
Driver killed, passenger hurt in wreck on US 171
Twenty shell casings could be seen on West 84th Street near Wyngate Boulevard in Shreveport...
Woman, child show up at hospital after shooting; man found wounded about half mile from where it happened
Jason Mattingly, DOB: 4/21/1991
Shreveport man accused of injuring 2-year-old girl; child remains hospitalized

Latest News

Bossier Civic Center
Over 200 nursing home patients find shelter in Bossier City
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Man wanted for allegedly assaulting woman with firearm at gas station on Line...
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Man wanted for allegedly assaulting woman with firearm at gas station on Line Avenue
Jessica Adair, 46, is missing out of Harrison County, Texas.
Woman with medical condition missing out of east Texas
Hurricane Ida brought damage to Downtown Ponchatoula and other parts of Tangipahoa Parish
LDH reports 4 deaths of nursing home residents evacuated to Tangipahoa Parish during Hurricane Ida