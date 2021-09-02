Bossier man arrested for alleged possession of pornography involving juveniles

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - According to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, a man has been arrested on an active warrant for possession of pornography involving juveniles and sexual abuse of an animal.

Nicholas Koury, 37, of Evelyn Street, was arrested following an investigation from a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), with assistance from the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.

Detectives say Koury was in possession of more than 1,500 files possibly depicting the sexual abuse of children. The investigation also revealed he possessed files depicting 48 child victims previously identified through NCMEC.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on crimes against children are encouraged to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

