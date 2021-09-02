Ascension Parish distribution gives people supplies to get through days following Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - “We’ve been out here since 8:30 (a.m.),” Joseph Mayers said.

But, the long wait is worth it, his family said, as they recover from Hurricane Ida.

“Yeah we are running out of food, we have I think 11 people staying with us right now because we just got a generator so the food will help and we’re running out of water so yeah it’s a blessing,” Mayers said.

Food, water, and ice are some of the essentials people are trying to get.

“Ice to help us, water, we really need that too,” Mary Severio, who drove from across the parish, said.

Many without power are still waiting.

“It’s really rough, it’s rough living you have to manage with flashlights, generators, sweat, and helping neighbors pick up debris if they’ve got damage and whatnot,” Severio said.

But, when it matters most, Ascension Parish residents say they are there for each other.

“I’m helping my niece out, my niece is Jennifer.. I’m helping her out and the others do not have power and she told me that they may not have power until Tuesday of next week, she had a huge tree that fell through her roof so I’m helping her to get what she needs,” Dora Lunkin said.

Friday in Donaldsonville there will be a distribution of supplies beginning at 12 p.m.

