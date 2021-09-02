Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Amber Alert: 3-month-old possibly in danger in Oklahoma

Police in Oklahoma City issued an Amber Alert for Leyla Rivera, a 3-month-old girl. Midaysia...
Police in Oklahoma City issued an Amber Alert for Leyla Rivera, a 3-month-old girl. Midaysia Highwalker is a suspect in the alleged abduction.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (Gray News) - Police in Oklahoma issued a statewide Amber Alert for a 3-month-old that was taken by her mother, who made threatening remarks, they said.

The alert said Leyla Rivera was taken Thursday. She was described as a Black female child last seen wearing a yellow outfit with white daisies.

Midaysia Highwalker, 20, was listed as the suspect. No vehicle information was immediately available.

Officials believe the baby is possibly in danger.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Oklahoma City Police Department at 405-297-1188 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man and child, 6, killed in Canton triple shooting
Police: Child, 6, killed by stray bullet while mother was refueling at gas station
Man killed after being hit by pickup truck on A.R. Teague Parkway
Twenty shell casings could be seen on West 84th Street near Wyngate Boulevard in Shreveport...
Woman, child show up at hospital after shooting; man found wounded about half mile from where it happened
Clinton Jenkins, 36, of the DeSoto Parish city of Mansfield, was killed and his passenger...
Driver killed, passenger hurt in wreck on US 171
Jason Mattingly, DOB: 4/21/1991
Shreveport man accused of injuring 2-year-old girl; child remains hospitalized

Latest News

The actor and wrestler is tweeting about it, posting pictures of the two and calling Fields the...
‘The Rock’ wants to have tequila with his lookalike
Home damage from Hurricane Ida is seen in Kenner, La.
Hurricane Ida’s aftermath, recovery uneven across Louisiana
A 38-year-old man died Wednesday morning after the driver of a truck failed to control his...
Titus County crash kills La. man driving tractor
Clemon Ray Hanson Sr., DOB: 10/25/1963
Caddo Parish man accused of committing sex crimes with children as far back as the 1980s