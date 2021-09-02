Getting Answers
4 men arrested in Titus County child sex predator sting

From left, James McElhenny, Adam Fernandez, John Elton Holt and Brandon Lee McClinton-Elmore...
From left, James McElhenny, Adam Fernandez, John Elton Holt and Brandon Lee McClinton-Elmore were arrested as part of a sting operation targeting men allegedly soliciting minors online for sex.(Titus Count Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Four men were arrested as part of a coordinated effort to target men attempting to solicit minors online for sex in Titus County.

According to the arrest affidavit, Adam Fernandez, 26, John Elton Holt, 53, and Brandon Lee McClinton-Elmore, 25, were arrested on Monday, and James McElhenny, 45, was arrested on Tuesday. All four were charged with online solicitation of a minor.

The affidavit states that special agents with the Texas Department of Public Safety posed as minors on various social networking apps and dating sites, including GRINDR, MeetMe and Plenty of Fish. The suspects allegedly communicated with these special agents, describing desired sex acts and sometimes sending photos before setting up a meeting with the undercover agents.

All four were charged with online solicitation of a minor.

