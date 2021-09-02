14-year-old arrested in connection with shooting
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Magnolia, Ark. (KSLA) - Officers from the Magnolia Police Department reported to a call in reference to a patient at a hospital that had been shot.
The incident occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 31. Investigators were able to identify the shooter as a 14-year-old juvenile. The juvenile was arrested on Wednesday Sept. 1. The juvenile is arrested on charges of
- Terroristic act
- Battery
- Unlawful possession of a firearm
