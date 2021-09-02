14-year-old arrested in connection with shooting

Magnolia, Ark. (KSLA) - Officers from the Magnolia Police Department reported to a call in reference to a patient at a hospital that had been shot.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 31. Investigators were able to identify the shooter as a 14-year-old juvenile. The juvenile was arrested on Wednesday Sept. 1. The juvenile is arrested on charges of

Terroristic act

Battery

Unlawful possession of a firearm

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.