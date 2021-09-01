What’s open: Where to find food, gas, groceries in New Orleans metro area after Hurricane Ida
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Many Louisiana residents who hunkered down during Hurricane Ida are adapting to a new normal while trying to find items to restock their fridges, fill up their gas tanks and cans, and begin the process of repairs and rebuilding.
Here’s a list of what’s open in New Orleans and the surrounding areas.
Critical resources, such as gas stations, grocery stores, restaurants and hardware stores, are open during the post-Hurricane Ida recovery.
This list is continuously being updated as we get information. Check back for updates. Please call to confirm a business is open before you drive out.
ATMs
- Navy Federal Credit UnionSeveral ATMs set up at Federal City branch at 501 O’Bannon St, Suite 110, New Orleans, LA 70114
Grocery stores
Costco
- 3900 Dublin St., New Orleans, LA 70118
Ideal Market
- 3805 Hessmer Ave, Metairie LA 70002
- 4421 Airline Dr, Metairie, LA 70001
- 250 S Broad New Orleans, LA 70119
- 653 Terry Pkwy, Gretna, LA 70056
Robért Fresh Market: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- 2222 St. Claude Ave., New Orleans, LA 70117
- 8115 South Claiborne Ave., New Orleans, LA 70118
- 5016 W. Esplanade Ave., Metairie, LA 70006
- 7355 Highland Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70808
Whole Foods Market
- Whole Foods Arabella Station – 5600 Magazine St.Phone: 504-899-9119Other info: Debit or credit purchases only. No cash back. Limited offerings. No coffee bar. Very few team members working.
Rouses Markets
These stores are open with limited capacities with limited staffing.
- 4001 General DeGaulle Dr, New Orleans, LA 70114
- 2851 Belle Chasse Hwy, Gretna, LA 70056
- 91 Westbank Expy Suite 600, Gretna LA, 70053
- 400 N Carrolton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119
- 701 Barrone St, New Orleans, LA 70113
- 6600 Franklin Ave, New Orleans, LA 70122
- 717 Clearview Pkwy, Metairie, LA 70001
Additional locations open:
Rouses Market #26- (Tchoupitoulas St) Nola
Rouses Market #25- (Veterans Blvd.) Metairie
*Westbank*
Rouses Market #79- Marrero
Rouses Market #49- Gretna
Rouses Market #38- Belle Chasse
Rouses Market #36- Algiers
*New Orleans/ Metairie*
Rouses Market #46- (Baronne St.) Nola
Rouses Market #35- (Franklin Ave.) Nola
Rouses Market #29- (Carrollton Ave.) Nola
Rouses Market #28- (Clearview Pkwy.) Metairie
*Northshore*
Rouses Market #20- Covington
Rouses Market #21- Mandeville
Rouses Market #22- Slidell
Rouses Market #31- Covington
Rouses Market #32- Mandeville
Rouses Market #37- Slidell
Rouses Market #57- Ponchatoula
Rouses Market #61- Hammond
Rouses Market #75- Covington
*Baton Rouge Area*
Rouses Market #55- Denham Springs
Rouses Market #60- Zachary
Rouses Market #63- Prairieville
Rouses Market #62- (Drusilla Ln.)Baton Rouge
Rouses Market #69- (Bluebonnet)Baton Rouge
Rouses Market #70- (Arlington Place)Baton Rouge
Rouses Market #58- (Long Farm)Baton Rouge
Rouses Market #65- Gonzales
Winn Dixie
The grocery store chain updates a list of current store openings and closings via this link.
- 221 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, LA 70005
- 8601 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge, LA 70123
- 2112 Belle Chasse Hwy., Gretna, LA 70056
- 5901 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA 70003
- 2104 Williams Blvd., Kenner, LA 70062
- 3008 Holiday Drive., New Orleans, LA 70131
- 5400 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans 70115
- 70431 Hwy 21, Covington, LA 70433
- 12125 Highway 90, Luling, LA 700070
- 2100 Collins Blvd., Suite 132 Covington, LA 70433
- 401 N. Carrolton, New Orleans, LA 70119
- 4100 Highway 59, Mandeville, LA 70471
- 731 Washington Street, Franklinton, LA 70438
- 2985 Gause Blvd., Slidell, LA 70461
- 3030 Pontchartrain Dr., Slidell, LA 70458
- 17682 Airline Hwy., Prairieville, LA 70769
Sam’s Club
- 3900 Airline Dr, Metairie, LA 70001 (open until 4 p.m. Tuesday, groceries, gas available)
Target
- 69320 LA-21, Covington, LA 70433 (non-perishable food items, home goods)
Dollar General
- Hwy 190 – Covington – Near Covington HighMost Dollar General stores are open in Franklinton and Bogalusa – CASH ONLY (per St. Tammany Parish Govt.)
Canseco’s Market1519 Metairie Rd., Metairie, 70005
Minh Canh4661 Alcee Fortier Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70129
Viet My4656 Alcee Fortier Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70129
Lakeview Grocery801 Harrison Ave., New Orleans, LA 70124
Acquistapace’s Covington Supermarket125 E 21st Ave., Covington LA 70433
Las Palmas Grocery5100 Westbank Expressway, Marrero, LA 70072
Dorignac’s Food Center – Plans to open 9/1/21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.710 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, LA 70005
Happy Discount5301 Franklin Ave., New Orleans, LA 70122Other info: beer, wine, and packaged food
Duplessier Ice2240 Decatur Street, New Orleans, LA 70117Other info: ice, $1.50/10 lbs, bags up to 40 lbs, cash only; enter fenced yard on Marigny Street side
Cash Saver Slidell4020 Pontchartrain Dr, Slidell, LA 70458
Lishman’s27417 Old US Hwy 190, Lacombe, LA 70445
Mizer’s Cost + Foods3060 Gause Blvd, Slidell, LA 70461
Gas stations
Note: We’ve seen reports of these gas stations open, but it’s not clear how long the stations will open or have available gas. Officials have suggested using the Gas Buddy app or website.
- (Kitchen closed) Triangle Deli 1904 N Broad St, New Orleans 70119
- (Unconfirmed FB Comment) Chevron 647 Manhattan Blvd Harvey, LA 70058
- (Unconfirmed FB Comment) Shell 833 Westbank Expy, Westwego, LA 70094
- (Unconfirmed FB Comment) State Oil Fuel Center 7124 LA-23, Belle Chasse, LA 70037
- Fuel Express Mart 4975 W Napoleon Ave, Metairie, LA 70001
- Meraux Quik Stop 3112 E St Bernard Hwy., Meraux, 70075
- Nicosia’s Express Lane 101 Bayou Road, St. Bernard, 70085
- Fuel Express Mart 4975 W Napoleon Ave., Metairie, 70001
- Shell 2963 U.S. 190 Mandeville, LA 70471
- Exxon, 3451 Williams Blvd., Kenner, LA 70063
- Chevron, 4975 W Napoleon Ave., Metairie, LA 70001
- Chevron, 447 N. Rampart St., New Orleans, 70112
- Sam’s Club, 3900 Airline Dr, Metairie, LA 70001 (open until 4 p.m. Tuesday)
- Blue Harbor Car Wash/Gas – 2963 U.S. Hwy 190, Mandeville, LA 70471– EXPECT LONG LINES
- Chevron next door to Slide Memorial Hospital
- Exxon at Gause and Military
- Folsom Discount Zones – CASH ONLY – EXPECT LONG LINE – POLICE DIRECTING TRAFFIC
- Gas available at Shell next to Pelican Car Wash on Hwy 21
- Market Max (in Franklinton) – GAS
Restaurants
- J’s Creole Wings – 1700 S Claiborne Ave. 11 a.m-7 p.m.
- Johnny’s Jamaican Grill – 1681 Religious St, New Orleans, LA 70130
- Nolavore – 2139 Barronne St, New Orleans, LA 70113
- SukhoThai – 2200 Royal Street, New Orleans, LA 70117
- Sal’s Sno-Ball Stand – 1823 Metairie Ave., Metairie LA 70005
- NOLA Crawfish King Food Truck – 5321 Franklin Ave., New Orleans 70122
- Big Easy Diner – 1777 Gause Blvd, Slidell, LA 70461
- Butter Krisp Diner – 1105 Business 190, Covington, LA 70433Only burgers, no donuts
- Camellia City Deaux-Nuts – 2395 Gause Blvd #2, Slidell, LA 70461Opens Wednesday 9/1 at 6 a.m.
- Caretta’s Grill – 137 Taos St., Slidell, LA 70458
- Cracker Barrell – 790 E I-10 Service Rd, Slidell, LA 70461Open 9/1 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Creekside Coffee Café – Picayune
- Fuji Yama – East Gause – Slidell
- Wendy’s – East Gause – Slidell will open for lunch, drive thru only
- Waffle House – Hwy 190 – Covington – CASH ONLY
- Mr. Joe’s Chinese – Slidell
- Papa John’s- Robert Blvd – Slidell
- Hambone in Mandeville – Serving Fried Chicken starting at 11 AM
- Cajun Seafood – 1479 N. Claiborne, New OrleansHours are 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; offering full menu, only accepting cash
Pharmacies
- Vinnie’s Pharmacy – 5004-A W. Esplanade Avenue, Metairie, LA 70006Text at 504-427-8800 or 504-390-7368 for prescription needs.
- Layton Family Pharmacy – 70457 Highway 21, Ste. 118, Covington, LA 70433Open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with limited services
- Mannino’s Pharmacy -113 West Charles Street, Hammond, LA 70401
- Braswell’s Drugs – 1107 S Tyler St, Covington, LA 70433Limited hours and cash only
- C & C Drugs – 2803 LA-59, Mandeville, LA 70471
- CVS – 1305 Gause Blvd, Slidell
- Downtown Drugs – Covington – Cash only
- Schaff’s family pharmacy – Madisonville – Limited Hours and CASH ONLY
Hardware stores & home improvement
Ace Hardware
- 1620 Hwy 190, Covington, LA 70433
- 1037 Robert Blvd., Slidell, LA 70458
Lowes
- 1280 N Hwy 190, Covington, LA 70433
Home Depot
- 143 Northshore Blvd, Slidell, LA 70460
- 40 Park Pl Dr, Covington, LA 70433
Mike’s True Value Hardware540 Brownswitch Rd, Slidell, LA 70458
Abita Lumber Co. – 21459 LA-36, Abita Springs, LA 70420Cash or card
Batteries Plus Bulbs – 1503 Gause Blvd., Slidell, LA 70458
C&C Classic Carpet Care – Mandeville
Elliott Electric Supply – N Collins – Covington
Habitat Restore – Hwy 59, Mandeville – Has tarps
Pennington’s Hardware and Screenprinting – 407 LA-22, Madisonville, LA 70447
Jenkins Lumber – Folsom – Cash Only
Other resources
Free meals and supplies around New Orleans metro area
Check for updates here.
NOLA charging stations via Mutual Aid Disaster Relief
- Whole Foods – 5600 Magazine Street
- New York Pizza – 4908 Magazine Street
- Zeus’ Place – 4601 Freret Street
- Our Lady of Rosary Church – 3368 Esplanade Avenue
- Brown Derby – 3402 Tulane Avenue
- NOLA Fire Dept HQ – 317 Decatur Street
- Seekers Point Church located at: 14145 West University Avenue, Hammond, LA 70401.
- Rosenwald Recreation Center- 1120 S Broad St, New Orleans, LA 70125 (timing: 1:00 p.m. local today)
- Joe Brown Recreation Center- 5601 Read Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70127 (timing: 1:00 p.m. local today)
St. Tammany Parish Business Openings
St. Tammany Parish government compiled a running list of businesses open post-hurricane. Parish officials say most locations are cash only, with long lines, shortened hours and limited items.
