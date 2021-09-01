Webster Parish sheriff’s deputy dies following chase; cause unknown

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Webster Parish Sheriff’s Deputy has died in the line of duty, the second in the span of weeks.

On Tuesday, Aug. 31, Deputy Trey Copeland was working as a part-time police officer for the town of Cotton Valley, according to Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker. On La. Highway 371 near Cotton Valley, he was assisting in the pursuit of a motorcycle, which lasted about 20 minutes.

The motorcyclist, identified as Johnny Jenkins, crashed out and received medical attention.

Following the chase, Deputy Copeland said he was not feeling well and was taken to a northwest Louisiana hospital where he later died.

His family did not want an autopsy and no cause of death has been determined, Sheriff Parker said. Funeral arrangements have not been announced at this time.

Once Jenkins is released, he will face several charges.

Sheriff Parker added the department has taken both deaths hard and asks for the community to pray for them.

