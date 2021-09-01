Getting Answers
WATCH: Governor Reeves and FEMA discuss relief efforts after Hurricane Ida

FILE (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, Pool, File)
FILE (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, Pool, File)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell are holding a press conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday to discuss relief efforts in Mississippi and Louisiana after Hurricane Ida.

Before noon Sunday, Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, Lousiana. as a category four hurricane traveling 150 miles per hour.

Reeves and Criswell will also be joined by Stephen McCraney, Executive Director, Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

Watch here now.

