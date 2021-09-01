Uncertainty after Hurricane Ida takes toll on evacuees’ mental health

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Forceful wind and rain from Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc on southeast Louisiana, destroying people’s homes and property. Some evacuees packed their cars with as many of their belongings as they could and headed north.

As they wait until it is safe enough to return home, many say the uncertainty of the situation has taken a toll on their mental health.

“It looked like hopeless and helplessness. When you have people in that position you want to try to do as much for them as you can,” Samaritan Counseling Center Clinical Director, Anthony Williams said.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight to hear from evacuees on how this is impacting their lives, and how you can help them.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.