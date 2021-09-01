State of Louisiana creates website for updates on Hurricane Ida recovery

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The State of Louisiana has created a website for residents affected by Hurricane Ida to find updates, information and resources to recover from the storm.

The website, HurricaneRecovery.la.gov, has links to resources, information on road closures, links to register for FEMA Disaster Assistance and pre-register for DSNAP benefits.

It also has updates from the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP).

To receive text alerts from the Governor’s Office pertaining to Hurricane Ida, text ‘IDA’ to 67283.For shelter information, text ‘LASHELTER’ to 898211 or call 2-1-1.

