St. John Parish officials announce distribution site changes

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (WVUE) - St. John Parish officials have made changes to their west bank distribution sites.

Distribution Sites will be open from noon today until 5 p.m. at Wallace Fire Station at 5733 Hwy. 18 in Vacherie and REGALA Gym at 200 REGALA Park Road. Tarps, waters, and MRES will be distributed via drive-thru.

Parish officials say that communication has been extremely difficult and still very limited. A hot spot has been established in the EOC to help with connectivity for the purpose of getting out parish information.

Assistance

FEMA assistance is now available at FEMA.GOV. Since we have limited communications, FEMA will begin sending teams into neighborhoods to assist with registering residents for assistance.

Red Cross is mobilizing 50 feeding trucks in the impacted areas and conducting damage assessments.

Low-interest federal disaster loans are now available to Louisiana businesses and residents as a result of President Biden’s major disaster declaration. The declaration covers St. John the Baptist. FOCWAssistance@sba.gov.

Water

Water is slowly being restored Parishwide on the East and West Bank. All water customers in St. John Parish are under a Boil Water Advisory until further notice.

Residents should boil water for one minute before consuming it. You do not need to boil water to bathe.

Power

Currently, there are 18,341 residents without power. Entergy crews are in the Parish assessing damage and making repairs to substations.

Roads

Note: This list is fluid. Please dial 511 for the latest.

I-55 SB open from I-12 and I-55 NB closed from I-10 to I-55 split to I-12

310 from I-10 to US 90 is open both ways

I-10 EB/WB open

I-10 Westbound from Belle Terre to Baton Rouge is open

Causeway Bridge open both ways (tolls lifted)

Airline Hwy is open both ways from New Orleans to Baton Rouge

I-10 Eastbound and Westbound open Slidell to New Orleans

US 90 going to West Bank is Open

Highway 3127 is Open

LA 18 is passable

Debris Removal

Parish President Hotard has activated debris removal services.

30 crews are clearing roadways of debris, but they are having some difficulties working around power lines.

Residents must follow these specific guidelines regarding Hurricane Ida-related debris. Separate debris into the following categories:

• Household Garbage

• Construction Debris

• Vegetation Debris

• Household Hazardous Waste

• ‘White’ Goods

• Electronics

Please place your debris piles at the curb in the public right-of-way in front of your home. Do not set debris against trees or poles.

Curfew

St. John the Baptist Parish will be under a parish-wide curfew from 7 pm-8 am until further notice.

Garbage

Garbage collection is suspended until no further notice.

Closures

All St. John Parish Government Offices and the St. John the Baptist Parish Courthouse are closed until Tuesday, September 7.

All public and Catholic schools are closed until Tuesday, September 7.

Stay Connected

Sjbparish.gov, Government Access Channel (15/99), Facebook & Instagram.

Sign up for emergency weather alerts by texting SJPWEATHER to 888-777.

If you need emergency assistance please call 911.

