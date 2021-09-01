Shreveport man accused of injuring 2-year-old girl; child remains hospitalized

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 30-year-old man is behind bars after reportedly injuring a 2-year-old girl.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says Jason Mattingly, 30, is accused of causing injuries to the girl’s face and buttocks while she was in his care on Sunday, Aug. 29. Officials say the girl was taken to the hospital by her mother. The child was admitted and is still receiving care.

Mattingly was arrested the following day. He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on a charge of second-degree cruelty to juveniles.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.