Shreveport church holding prayer walk, vigil to heal city from recent violence

(Source: pexels.com)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Church from Destruction to Deliverance is holding a prayer vigil and walk Wednesday night (Sept. 1).

They say it’s an effort to heal the city from all of the recent violence.

The walk is from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. and starts at the church, located at 565 E 83rd St. in the heart of Cedar Grove.

Several Shreveport Police Department leaders are expected to participate, as well as clergy, and those who are fighting for safer neighborhoods.

