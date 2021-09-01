Getting Answers
Salvation Army sends team to help Louisianans displaced from Ida

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Salvation Army is sending its second team from Mississippi to Louisiana to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

They’re serving meals to those who need them and anticipate that will be about 40,000 meals each day.

The teams will be in Louisiana for at least two months but fully expect to be there for weeks afterward.

William Trueblood with the Salvation Army says this work is a calling by a higher power.

“It’s very important for us in the Salvation Army; we view it as a mission from God to be able to go out there and to help these people,” Trueblood said. “It’s a calling for us; it’s not just a job. And so for us when we get the opportunity to go we don’t like the fact that we have to go, but we love the fact that we get to be there and help others.”

A local transportation company is carrying the supplies.

Total Transportation says. they feel compelled to help communities when natural disasters strike.

