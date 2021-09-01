Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Pres. Biden set to visit La. to survey Hurricane Ida damage, recovery

Aerial view of damage from Hurricane Ida
Aerial view of damage from Hurricane Ida(U.S. Coast Guard Heartland)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WAFB) - President Joe Biden will visit Louisiana on Friday, Sept. 3, to see for himself the destruction caused by Hurricane Ida, according to a statement released by Sen. Bill Cassidy.

“We thank President Biden for coming down to help him understand the magnitude of the situation here in southeast Louisiana,” said Dr. Cassidy. “We know from bitter experience with Hurricane Laura that aid can be delayed too long. We thank the federal partners who are already here helping with the recovery, and we will ask the President once again that supplemental aid be delivered to southwest Louisiana and expedited for southeast Louisiana.”

Cassidy added the president will also check in on recovery efforts.

More details about the visit will be released when they become available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twenty shell casings could be seen on West 84th Street near Wyngate Boulevard in Shreveport...
Woman, child show up at hospital after shooting; man found wounded about half mile from where it happened
Man and child, 6, killed in Canton triple shooting
Police: Child, 6, killed by stray bullet while mother was refueling at gas station
File Photo taken Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)
71-year-old presumed dead after post-hurricane gator attack
Police: Arrest warrant issued for Ohio man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Mississippi
Police: Arrest warrant issued for Ohio man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Mississippi
Desman Wells (left), Ashlynn Wells (center) and Jesse Ray Schmidt.
Amber Alert for 2 missing Texas children discontinued

Latest News

Following a motorcycle chase Webster Parish Deputy Trey Copeland said he was not feeling well...
Webster Parish sheriff’s deputy dies following chase; cause unknown
Police responded to the accident on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
Impairment suspected cause of fatal crash on highway 371
Arkansas State Police leaving to provide assistance to Baton Rouge following Hurricane Ida.
Arkansas State Police to help with Ida relief
Hurricane Ida has left extensive damage in Louisiana, and evacuees are being told stay away for...
Governor Abbott deploys additional resources, personnel to Louisiana to support Hurricane Ida recovery effort