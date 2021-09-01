Getting Answers
Getting Answers
Police looking for man accused of assaulting woman at convenience store

Jakoby Frazier, DOB: 3/24/2000
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department are looking for a man wanted for reportedly assaulting a woman at a convenience store on Line Avenue.

Police say on Aug. 30 around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the 5800 block of Line Avenue at a Circle K on reports of a battery. Officers talked with the female victim, who says she was in line waiting to check out when she overheard a man threatening the cashier. The woman says she began to record the encounter with her phone, when at some point, the man pulled out a gun, threatened her, then hit her, causing her to drop the phone. Police say the man and two others then drove away in a blue Ford Mustang.

Detectives were able to watch cell phone video and surveillance footage from the store and have identified the man as Jakoby Frazier, 21. Police say Frazier had the gun hidden while in the store and pulled it out during the encounter with the woman. Frazier is wanted for aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated battery, and illegal carrying of weapons. Once arrested, his bond will be set at $75,000.

Anyone with information on Frazier’s whereabouts is asked to call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3, or to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

