Natchitoches community collecting emergency relief supplies for southeast Louisiana
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Relief efforts in southeast Louisiana will continue indefinitely for the days and weeks to come after Hurricane Ida left a trail of destruction.
Though not impacted by the storm, organizations across north Louisiana are rallying together to collect essential supplies to assist with recovery operations. Rhodes Realty and Properties, BOM Bank, as well as the City of Natchitoches are teaming up to organize a supply drive across the Natchitoches community.
They are collecting the following goods:
- Bleach and cleaning supplies
- Toilet paper and paper towels
- Bug spray
- Shovels, rakes, brooms and mops
- Large trash bags
- Non-perishable foods and water
- Baby goods
- Toiletries and personal hygiene items
Supplies can be dropped off at any Rhodes Realty and Property locations and BOM Banks. Those wishing to donate supplies have until 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2 to deliver items.
