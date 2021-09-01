Natchitoches community collecting emergency relief supplies for southeast Louisiana

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Relief efforts in southeast Louisiana will continue indefinitely for the days and weeks to come after Hurricane Ida left a trail of destruction.

Though not impacted by the storm, organizations across north Louisiana are rallying together to collect essential supplies to assist with recovery operations. Rhodes Realty and Properties, BOM Bank, as well as the City of Natchitoches are teaming up to organize a supply drive across the Natchitoches community.

They are collecting the following goods:

Bleach and cleaning supplies

Toilet paper and paper towels

Bug spray

Shovels, rakes, brooms and mops

Large trash bags

Non-perishable foods and water

Baby goods

Toiletries and personal hygiene items

Supplies can be dropped off at any Rhodes Realty and Property locations and BOM Banks. Those wishing to donate supplies have until 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2 to deliver items.

