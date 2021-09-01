Getting Answers
Manager of Tropical Smoothie Café in Texarkana arrested for alleged sexual assault of teenage employee

Anurag Dubey is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage employee of his at Tropical Smoothie...
Anurag Dubey is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage employee of his at Tropical Smoothie Café in Texarkana, Texas.(Texarkana Texas Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The manager of Tropical Smoothie Café in Texarkana has been arrested after reportedly sexually assaulting a teenage employee.

The Texarkana Texas Police Department says Anurag Dubey, 30, is charged with sexual assault of child. He was arrested Friday, Aug. 27.

Dubey is the manager of Tropical Smoothie Café on Texas Boulevard. Police say the victim was a 16-year-old employee. The girl had been working there a couple of months when Dubey reportedly started calling her to come in early. When she would arrive, she says he would initiate sexual contact with her. He then reportedly gave her money and vaping juice in exchange for her silence.

The teen later told her mother what was going on and it was reported to police.

Dubey has since been released from the Bi-State Jail on a $100,000 bond. Police believe this girl may not be his only victim. Anyone with information about other possible victims should call Detective Tabitha Smith at 903-798-3142.

