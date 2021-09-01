Major crash closes portion of A.R. Teague Parkway

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A major crash is under investigation on the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway on the morning of Sept. 1.

All northbound traffic is being diverted onto McDade Street. Drivers are advised to use Airline Drive or Barksdale Boulevard from there.

The closure is expected to last until midday. The southbound lanes on the parkway are open.

Officers are near the road closure to direct motorists if needed.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.