Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Major crash closes portion of A.R. Teague Parkway

All northbound traffic is being diverted onto McDade Street. Drivers are advised to use Airline...
All northbound traffic is being diverted onto McDade Street. Drivers are advised to use Airline Drive or Barksdale Boulevard from there.(WALB)
By Alex Onken
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A major crash is under investigation on the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway on the morning of Sept. 1.

All northbound traffic is being diverted onto McDade Street. Drivers are advised to use Airline Drive or Barksdale Boulevard from there.

The closure is expected to last until midday. The southbound lanes on the parkway are open.

Officers are near the road closure to direct motorists if needed.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twenty shell casings could be seen on West 84th Street near Wyngate Boulevard in Shreveport...
Woman, child show up at hospital after shooting; man found wounded about half mile from where it happened
Man and child, 6, killed in Canton triple shooting
Police: Child, 6, killed by stray bullet while mother was refueling at gas station
File Photo taken Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)
71-year-old presumed dead after post-hurricane gator attack
Desman Wells (left), Ashlynn Wells (center) and Jesse Ray Schmidt.
Amber Alert for 2 missing Texas children discontinued
Police: Arrest warrant issued for Ohio man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Mississippi
Police: Arrest warrant issued for Ohio man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Mississippi

Latest News

Those who find themselves refueling their vehicles likely will encounter higher prices at the...
Hurricane Ida expected to help drive gas prices higher
Grand Isle flyover one day after Hurricane Ida impacts
All interstates in La. now open following Hurricane Ida
The shutdown begins at the University Ave. on-ramp onto I-55. State police say the roadway has...
I-55 shutdown from Hammond to Mississippi state line due to hazardous conditions
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions