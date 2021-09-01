LSU Health Shreveport now conducting COVID-19 testing in schools

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - LSU Health Shreveport is now offering COVID-19 testing at some schools in the area.

On Wednesday, Sept. 1, LSU Health Shreveport tested kids at St. Mark’s Cathedral School in Shreveport. The medical school says this is the best way to track if the virus is spreading in classrooms.

LSU Health Shreveport is now performing COVID-19 testing in schools in the area. (KSLA)

“It’s an easy test. It’s just in their nose. Kids are going to learn to test themselves. This is a surveillance project to monitor the virus in the community and to keep schools open and healthy and safe,” said Dr. Jennifer Deason, K-12 engagement coordinator with LSU Health Shreveport.

LSU Health is one of three organizations in the state awarded contracts for testing in schools.

