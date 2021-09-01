Getting Answers
Long lines at BR area gas stations

Gas pumps
Gas pumps(WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida one of the main concerns for residents in the Capital Region is the shortage of gas.

A lot of drivers have been waiting in lines for hours. There is another complication. Some gas stations have fuel, but do not have power which means they cannot carry out any transactions. Leaders are asking people avoid filling up if they have enough to last a few days.

The Gas Buddy app and website provides a list of which gas stations are open and have gas. There is a tracking feature that has a time stamp of what location had fuel, diesel and power.

