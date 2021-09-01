As Livingston Parish recovers, residents around Holden brace for rising Tickfaw

HOLDEN, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks said the aftermath from Ida is the worst thing he has seen, worse than the floods that wrecked the parish in 2016.

It’s extremely, extremely emotional for everyone,” Ricks said. “I cannot illustrate enough patience, patience, patience.”

As thousands of residents wait for power to be restored, something Entergy and DEMCO say could take weeks, a new problem is arising. The Tickfaw River at Monteplier is forecast to crest at 21.5 feet on Friday, a projection Ricks says if it holds will put water in most of Holden.

As it stands now, Livingston Sheriff Jason Ard said the river is not a major concern though if it continues to rise that is subject to change.

“We are in contact and we will let them know as soon as we know that it’s getting serious,” Ard said Wednesday.

For those who live along the Tickfaw though, concerns are high enough that they are packing up and leaving for higher ground.

“Just pick up what you got, what you had pick up and hope it don’t get in, that’s all we can do,” said Bryant Hodges.

In 2016 the water was just a few inches from getting inside Hodges’ home. It likely will not get inside his home this time but it will be high enough to keep him from running his generator that is providing life-saving power for his son, Cody.

“He has to sleep on sleep apnea and oxygen,” he said.

Down the road from Hodges’ the Hayden’s are packing up too.

“I don’t know at this point which one is worse, the wind damage, the tree damage or the water that’s going to be coming up and getting us all wet,” Lois Hayden said.

Elsewhere around the parish the rising water is causing other issues. According to the parish, it is preventing power crews from getting to lines for repairs and turning on power in other areas. Ard said the water paired with the plethora of trees down across the parish are keeping his deputies from reaching certain areas in French Settlement and Maurepas.

“I don’t know what else to say, just hope for the best,” Hodges said. “Just, come back and see what we got.”

