Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Kraft’s mac and cheese-flavored ice cream is back

Kraft Heinz Company and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream are teaming up again to offer another run of...
Kraft Heinz Company and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream are teaming up again to offer another run of their mac and cheese-flavored ice cream.(Van Leeuwen Ice Cream via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - I scream, you scream, we all scream for ... mac and cheese?

Kraft macaroni and cheese-flavored ice cream is back, and here’s the scoop on how to get it.

The Kraft Heinz Company is partnering again with Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to create the product.

That company is selling $12 pints on its website, with a limit of two per customer.

It also has a link to participating stores, but that information isn’t online as of Wednesday morning.

The two companies launched a limited run of the mac and cheese-flavored ice cream in July and it sold out quickly.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twenty shell casings could be seen on West 84th Street near Wyngate Boulevard in Shreveport...
Woman, child show up at hospital after shooting; man found wounded about half mile from where it happened
Man and child, 6, killed in Canton triple shooting
Police: Child, 6, killed by stray bullet while mother was refueling at gas station
File Photo taken Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)
71-year-old presumed dead after post-hurricane gator attack
Desman Wells (left), Ashlynn Wells (center) and Jesse Ray Schmidt.
Amber Alert for 2 missing Texas children discontinued
Police: Arrest warrant issued for Ohio man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Mississippi
Police: Arrest warrant issued for Ohio man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Mississippi

Latest News

carrie
Emergency relief drive held for Hurricane Ida victims
Carolyn
INTERVIEW: Carolyn Teigen - mother of Clinton Nelson talks with Domonique Benn
The Louisiana State Police released images Tuesday of Hurricane Ida damage along I-55 near the...
In Ida’s aftermath, no quick relief in sight for Louisiana
Line 3 construction site
Environmentalists, indigenous rights activists continue to protest as Line 3 pipeline project nears