Installation of programmable LED lights on Texas Street Bridge begins Sept. 1

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport announced Wednesday, Sept. 1 that the installation of programmable LED lights on the Texas Street Bridge begins today.

“This signals a bright new day for Shreveport-Bossier and upon completion, people will be able to watch light shows that will debut each month,” said Mayor Adrian Perkins. “There were many steps involved in making this vision a reality and I’m grateful to all of our partners who worked so hard on this endeavor.”

The city says the project, called the Bakowski Bridge of Lights, was inspired by Dr. George and Sandra Bakowski, who donated $1 million to buy the lights. Feazel Electrical Contractors will install the lights.

“This community has generously supported my optometry practice and Vision One,” said Dr. Bakowski. “My wife, Sandra, and I want to demonstrate our gratitude to the people of Shreveport-Bossier by improving upon the former neon lights that united our communities and replacing them with low-maintenance, programmable, bright LED lights that will create a legacy of dynamic positivity to our region.”

The project was essentially started in 2019 when DOTD crews began repairing and painting the Texas Street Bridge ahead of the light installation.

“The Red River Waterway Commission is pleased to be a part of the Texas Street Bridge Lighting Project,” said Colin Brown, executive director. “We feel this project will greatly enhance the recreational and commercial aspects of the Red River and will assist in the continued growth of tourism in Shreveport-Bossier City. Further, we believe this project, when completed, will enhance the quality of life for the citizens in our area. Like everyone else, we can’t wait to see the finished product.”

The Red River Waterway Commission and the Louisiana Public Service Commission both committed funding for the installation.

“The Texas Street Bridge lighting project will provide a test of the energy efficiency and durability of LED technology,” said Foster Campbell, Louisiana Public Service commissioner. “I grew up literally at the foot of this bridge, in old Bossier. Equipping it with modern LED lights will make it a showpiece for our two cities. I’m happy to be a small part of the effort.”

Other contributors to the project include the Downtown Development Authority and Will Akins.

The four-month project will cause some traffic delays and lane closures, which will be announced to the public ahead of time.

For more details about the project, contact Pam Atchison, executive director of the Shreveport Regional Arts Council, at 318-673-6500 or pam@shrevearts.org.

