Impairment suspected cause of fatal crash on highway 371

Police responded to the accident on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
Police responded to the accident on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police responded to a crash at 12 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

The crash occurred on U.S. Highway 371 near Thomasville Road. Police report that the driver, 26-year-old Michael Allen Jr., was suspected of being impaired. For reasons still undetermined by police , Allen Jr. lost control of the vehicle as it left the roadway and began to overturn.

The passenger of the vehicle, 26-year-old Seth Poole, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car. Police announced Poole Dead at the scene and Allen Jr. was only reported with minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

