Impairment suspected cause of fatal crash on highway 371

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police responded to a crash at 12 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

The crash occurred on U.S. Highway 371 near Thomasville Road. Police report that the driver, 26-year-old Michael Allen Jr., was suspected of being impaired. For reasons still undetermined by police , Allen Jr. lost control of the vehicle as it left the roadway and began to overturn.

The passenger of the vehicle, 26-year-old Seth Poole, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car. Police announced Poole Dead at the scene and Allen Jr. was only reported with minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

