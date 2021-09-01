Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Ida forces only minor adjustments in preps for Jags

Southern interim head coach Jason Rollins
Southern interim head coach Jason Rollins(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern football did not feel major effects from Hurricane Ida outside of changes in practice times.

With school closed through Labor Day, the Jags have temporarily gone back to holding practice in the morning.

Southern was 5-1 during the spring season and with nearly all of the roster still intact, the Jags feel good about picking up where they left off four months ago.

Southern will play at Troy on Saturday, Sept. 4, at 6 p.m. on ESPN 3.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twenty shell casings could be seen on West 84th Street near Wyngate Boulevard in Shreveport...
Woman, child show up at hospital after shooting; man found wounded about half mile from where it happened
Man and child, 6, killed in Canton triple shooting
Police: Child, 6, killed by stray bullet while mother was refueling at gas station
Police: Arrest warrant issued for Ohio man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Mississippi
Police: Arrest warrant issued for Ohio man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Mississippi
File Photo taken Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)
71-year-old presumed dead after post-hurricane gator attack
Desman Wells (left), Ashlynn Wells (center) and Jesse Ray Schmidt.
Amber Alert for 2 missing Texas children discontinued

Latest News

LSU requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test to get into Tiger Stadium
LSU requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test to get into Tiger Stadium
LSU wide receiver Devonta Lee (16)
LSU ranks No. 16 in AP Top 25 preseason poll
FILE - In this Jan. 1, 1994, file photo, Florida State University head football coach Bobby...
Bobby Bowden memories: Classy coach, gracious in victory
The second day of fall camp 2021 was a steamy one for the LSU Tigers.
LSU practices in intense heat on second day of fall camp