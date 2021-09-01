Heat and humidity dominate to start September

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Good morning and happy Wednesday! As we kick off a new month, and the LifeShare Blood Drive where I will be on the roof until we collect 500 donations we are tracking some intensely hot conditions. Temperatures through Labor Day will be at least in the mid-90s with a few days, like today, where a run at 100 degrees is not out of the question. In addition to the heat, there is little chance for rain outside of Thursday and Monday morning so expect the hot and dry conditions to linger across the region. In the tropics we do have a new tropical depression off the coast of Africa that is likely to become Larry, but is also expected to stay out to sea.

We are tracking a very hot to the month as Heat Advisories are in effect for all of the ArkLaTex. (KSLA News 12)

But here in the ArkLaTex, as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you dress very comfortably as we are expecting very hot conditions Wednesday. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 90s with ‘feels-like’ temperatures that will be right around the 105 degree mark. Because of this, Heat Advisories are not in effect for all of the region. While there is some potential for some afternoon showers, don’t expect anything to be particularly widespread.

As we go through the rest of the week we are expecting mainly the same forecast with some slight tweaks. On Thursday high temperatures may be a couple of degrees cooler thanks in part to more widespread showers and storms that will impact the region during the afternoon hours. High temperatures will still be in the mid-90s and you can expect more of the same for the region on Friday as we head towards the holiday weekend.

Your Labor Day Weekend forecast will likely bring some scorching weather to region. Both Saturday and Sunday high temperatures will be near the 100 degree mark and Heat Advisories at this point appear very likely for the region. There is little chance for rain Saturday and Sunday, but we could see some showers and storms early Monday morning as a weak front pushes through that could help drop our temperatures down all the way into the mid-90s.

In the meantime, come on down to any LifeShare Blood Center in the ArkLaTex and help save some lives! Have a great day!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.