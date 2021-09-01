Getting Answers
Heat continues with little to no rain

By Grant Roberts
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(KSLA) - The start of Meteorological Fall has arrived, but that means nothing to the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will remain hot for several more days as the rain continues to be limited.

This evening will have maybe one or two small showers. Otherwise, it will be nice and dry. I don’t expect you to have to take an umbrella for any evening plans. With the clouds hanging around, it could create a beautiful sunset. It will still be hot though. Temperatures will be in the 90s up to about sunset, then the upper 80s afterwards. The heat advisory is expected to expire at 7:00 this evening.

Overnight, there will be passing clouds at times, but it will remain nice and dry. It will absolutely be muggy though! Temperatures will cool down to the mid 70s. With the humidity, it may feel like the 80s even by sunrise Thursday morning.

Thursday will start out just the same as the last few days. However, I expect some rain to pop up in the afternoon. I have a 30% chance for showers for the day. Not everyone will see rain, but I would take the umbrella with you as you head out the door. Temperatures will still be hot and heat up to the mid 90s. The rain may actually add a little humidity, so it will not provide too much relief.

Friday will be pretty nice. There will not be much rain, if any at all. Chances are you will stay dry all day. Temperatures will be hot, getting to the mid 90s. Plus, we will still have a lot of humidity. Therefore, the feels-like temperatures will likely be in the triple digits. Another heat advisory is certainly possible. Stay cool!

Over this upcoming weekend, I do not expect any rain. There will at the very least not be enough to cancel any outdoor plans you may have. Temperatures will be pushing up to the mid to upper 90s. Make sure to stay hydrated throughout the day. This weekend should be very nice and hot! This is when we can expect a very subtle and slight dip in the humidity. It will not be enough to make much of a difference, since the temperature will still be rather high.

Monday and Tuesday also look to stay dry with little to no rain. At best, rain chances are only up to 20%. There will be passing clouds, mixing with plenty of sunshine. So, it will be very pretty both days. Temperatures will continue to stay hot. Highs will be in the mid 90s.

In the tropics, Tropical Depression Kate is falling apart and will not last much longer. I suspect it will be gone by Thursday evening. Tropical Storm Larry has also formed and is quickly strengthening. This system will likely become a major hurricane as a CAT 3. Good news is that it will stay out in the Atlantic. There is no threat from this system. We are also watching the western Caribbean for some development. Right now, it is up to a 30% in the next 5 days. We will be your First Alert as this progresses. As of now, there is still no threat to the Gulf of Mexico.

Have a whopping Wednesday, and a great rest of the week!

