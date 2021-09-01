Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Governor Abbott deploys additional resources, personnel to Louisiana to support Hurricane Ida recovery effort

Hurricane Ida has left extensive damage in Louisiana, and evacuees are being told stay away for...
Hurricane Ida has left extensive damage in Louisiana, and evacuees are being told stay away for now.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Military Department (TMD) and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) have deployed additional resources and personnel to support Hurricane Ida response and recovery efforts at the request of the State of Louisiana through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC).

This follows an announcement from Governor Abbott earlier this week that the State of Texas would continue to review any additional EMAC requests from the State of Louisiana to provide additional response and recovery assets that may be needed.

Additional resources include: 116 Guardsmen including a Battalion Tactical Command, 1 Headquarters Company, 4 Ground Transportation Platoons, 1 General Support Platoon, and 1 Engineering Platoon along with 25 high-water vehicles, 7 Humvees, 1 Fuel Truck, 1 Wrecker, 2 Track Loaders, and 5 fire suppression water tenders with 20 firefighters through the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) administered by the Texas A&M Forest Service.

“Texas remembers the generous support offered by Louisianans during Hurricane Harvey four years ago, and we have recognized their need for additional help as they recover from the destruction of Hurricane Ida earlier this week,” said Governor Abbott. “We will continue to help our neighbors in need, just as they did for us.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twenty shell casings could be seen on West 84th Street near Wyngate Boulevard in Shreveport...
Woman, child show up at hospital after shooting; man found wounded about half mile from where it happened
Man and child, 6, killed in Canton triple shooting
Police: Child, 6, killed by stray bullet while mother was refueling at gas station
File Photo taken Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)
71-year-old presumed dead after post-hurricane gator attack
Police: Arrest warrant issued for Ohio man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Mississippi
Police: Arrest warrant issued for Ohio man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Mississippi
Desman Wells (left), Ashlynn Wells (center) and Jesse Ray Schmidt.
Amber Alert for 2 missing Texas children discontinued

Latest News

Aerial view of damage from Hurricane Ida
Pres. Biden set to visit La. to survey Hurricane Ida damage, recovery
Following a motorcycle chase Webster Parish Deputy Trey Copeland said he was not feeling well...
Webster Parish sheriff’s deputy dies following chase; cause unknown
Police responded to the accident on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
Impairment suspected cause of fatal crash on highway 371
Arkansas State Police leaving to provide assistance to Baton Rouge following Hurricane Ida.
Arkansas State Police to help with Ida relief