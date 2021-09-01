Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

East Texas SWEPCO crews preparing to assist in aftermath of Hurricane Ida

SWEPCO crews prepare to head to Louisiana
SWEPCO crews prepare to head to Louisiana((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas SWEPCO crews are preparing to head to Louisiana to help with recovery efforts following Hurricane Ida.

20 to 30 crews from the Longview area are being sent as part of a mutual assistance network in which electrical utilities form a partnership to help other utilities.

“Total rebuild from what we hear. A lot of total devastation,” said Manager of Distribution for SWEPCO in Longview Bryan Blanton. “New Orleans, Baton Rouge area, there’s no transmission feeding the towns. It will be a rebuild probably from ground up, just start from the substation, start setting poles. We were told they are expecting 40,000 poles to be down. There will be a lot of resources in the area and we will just start rebuilding circuits, start setting poles and pulling in wire.”

The Longview crew will travel to Marshall and meet up with the crews leaving from there Thursday morning. They are expected to be in Louisiana for about two weeks.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man and child, 6, killed in Canton triple shooting
Police: Child, 6, killed by stray bullet while mother was refueling at gas station
Man killed after being hit by pickup truck on A.R. Teague Parkway
Clinton Jenkins, 36, of the DeSoto Parish city of Mansfield, was killed and his passenger...
Driver killed, passenger hurt in wreck on US 171
Twenty shell casings could be seen on West 84th Street near Wyngate Boulevard in Shreveport...
Woman, child show up at hospital after shooting; man found wounded about half mile from where it happened
Jason Mattingly, DOB: 4/21/1991
Shreveport man accused of injuring 2-year-old girl; child remains hospitalized

Latest News

More heat into the weekend
Hot holiday weekend ahead
More heat into the weekend
Jeff's Thursday afternoon weather update
Hurricane Ida livestream.
LIVE at 5:15 p.m. - Gov. Edwards speaks in Tangipahoa Parish
Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts in Natchitoches, La.
Natchitoches school opens its doors to south Louisiana students displaced by Hurricane Ida
Arkansas Police helping with hurricane relief
Arkansas police helping with hurricane relief