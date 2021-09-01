Driver killed, passenger hurt in wreck on US 171

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A DeSoto Parish man died and his passenger was hurt when his car ran off the road, struck a culvert and overturned Wednesday morning.

(Source: Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)

Louisiana State Police identified the driver as 36-year-old Mansfield resident Clinton Jenkins.

The accident happened shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1 north of Walmart on U.S. Highway 171 north of the Sabine Parish town of Many, LSP’s Troop E and the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office report.

The Kia ran off the roadway to the right then traveled back across the road and came to rest in the median, Sabine sheriff’s Detective D.W. Seegers said.

Preliminary investigation shows that Jenkins was not wearing a seat belt and that he was ejected from the car during the crash, Master Trooper Casey Wallace said. Jenkins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Medics flew his passenger, who was wearing a seat belt, to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport for treatment of moderate to serious injuries, according to LSP and the Sheriff’s Office. Authorities have not released the passenger’s identity.

Accident investigators are working to determine why the 2021 Kia left the roadway. And as is routine in such investigations, a toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.

Northbound traffic was diverted to Louisiana Highway 175 while emergency crews cleared the scene. The roadway has since been reopened.

Louisiana State Police’s Alexandria-based Troop E has investigated 38 fatal crashes resulting in 40 deaths this year.

