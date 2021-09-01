Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Driver killed, passenger hurt in wreck on US 171

Preliminary investigation shows driver was ejected when car hit a culvert and overturned, LSP reports
Clinton Jenkins, 36, of the DeSoto Parish city of Mansfield, was killed and his passenger...
Clinton Jenkins, 36, of the DeSoto Parish city of Mansfield, was killed and his passenger sustained moderate injuries when a 2001 Kia ran off the road, struck a culvert and overturned along U.S. Highway 171 north of the Sabine Parish town of Many shortly after 8 a.m. Sept. 1, 2021, according to Louisiana State Police.(Source: Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A DeSoto Parish man died and his passenger was hurt when his car ran off the road, struck a culvert and overturned Wednesday morning.

(Source: Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)

Louisiana State Police identified the driver as 36-year-old Mansfield resident Clinton Jenkins.

The accident happened shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1 north of Walmart on U.S. Highway 171 north of the Sabine Parish town of Many, LSP’s Troop E and the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office report.

The Kia ran off the roadway to the right then traveled back across the road and came to rest in the median, Sabine sheriff’s Detective D.W. Seegers said.

Preliminary investigation shows that Jenkins was not wearing a seat belt and that he was ejected from the car during the crash, Master Trooper Casey Wallace said. Jenkins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Medics flew his passenger, who was wearing a seat belt, to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport for treatment of moderate to serious injuries, according to LSP and the Sheriff’s Office. Authorities have not released the passenger’s identity.

Accident investigators are working to determine why the 2021 Kia left the roadway. And as is routine in such investigations, a toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.

Northbound traffic was diverted to Louisiana Highway 175 while emergency crews cleared the scene. The roadway has since been reopened.

Louisiana State Police’s Alexandria-based Troop E has investigated 38 fatal crashes resulting in 40 deaths this year.

(Source: Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twenty shell casings could be seen on West 84th Street near Wyngate Boulevard in Shreveport...
Woman, child show up at hospital after shooting; man found wounded about half mile from where it happened
Man and child, 6, killed in Canton triple shooting
Police: Child, 6, killed by stray bullet while mother was refueling at gas station
Police: Arrest warrant issued for Ohio man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Mississippi
Police: Arrest warrant issued for Ohio man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Mississippi
File Photo taken Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)
71-year-old presumed dead after post-hurricane gator attack
Desman Wells (left), Ashlynn Wells (center) and Jesse Ray Schmidt.
Amber Alert for 2 missing Texas children discontinued

Latest News

Police responded to the accident on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
Impairment suspected cause of fatal crash on US 371
Man killed after being hit by pickup truck on A.R. Teague Parkway
The Long-Allen Bridge is more commonly known as the Texas Street Bridge.
Installation of programmable LED lights on Texas Street Bridge begins Sept. 1
Those who find themselves refueling their vehicles likely will encounter higher prices at the...
Hurricane Ida expected to help drive gas prices higher